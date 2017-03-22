Fallon Police Arrest Washington Man in Fatal Stabbing Investigation

A Reno doctor accused of writing illegal painkiller prescriptions that killed a man pleaded not guilty to nine updated charges in federal court on Friday morning.More >>
Update: NDOT says the crash has been cleared on I-80 West of Exit 106 near Lovelock.More >>
One week from Saturday, despite some recent road bumps, some medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to sell recreationally.More >>
NDOT says there will be single lane closures on I-580 northbound through Washoe Valley on Saturday and Sunday.More >>
A new grocery store is coming to the Biggest Little City, bringing more than 100 jobs along with it.More >>
Police are considering filing manslaughter charges related to the fire at a west London apartment tower that killed at least 79 people.More >>
River flows are high on the Walker River, with water coming right up to the back door of these homes.More >>
It's going to be hot this weekend, but fear not! There's a lot happening both inside and out all around northern Nevada!More >>
The coroner's office in Nevada's Clark County has confirmed that the excessive heat affecting the area has contributed to the deaths of four people since Saturday.More >>
Update: Washoe County HASTY located a body of a woman in the Truckee River late Thursday night about two miles east of Crystal Peak Park. It is not confirmed if this is the woman who went missing on Wednesday and they are waiting for identification from the Medical Examiner.More >>
