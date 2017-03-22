Fallon Police Arrest Washington Man in Fatal Stabbing Investigat - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Fallon Police Arrest Washington Man in Fatal Stabbing Investigation

Fallon Police officers say they have arrested a Washington state man on an open murder charge after a stabbing at a hotel on Tuesday night. 

Officers say they were called to Overland Hotel on East Center Street in Fallon just after 6:15 p.m. on the report of a man bleeding. 

They say the victim had been stabbed multiple times. The male, who has been identified as 72-year-old Warren Edward Butler for Fallon, was transported to Banner Churchill Hospital where he later died of his injuries. 

A second victim was located during the investigation. Police say 41-year-old Shirley Ng of Fernley was initially treated at Banner Churchill Hospital and was later transported to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno for further treatment. 

Police say 55-year-old Mitchell Keith Goodrum was arrested in connection with the crime. He was booked into jail on charges of open murder and battery with a deadly weapon, causing substantial bodily harm. His bail was set at $1,050,000.

An investigation is ongoing. 

