Caltrans: I-80 W Traffic Being Held at Donner Lake Interchange

Caltrans says westbound I-80 traffic being held at Donner Lake Interchange due to spin outs near the summit. There's no immediate estimate on when the roadway will reopen to traffic.

Get real-time traffic updates at http://bit.ly/2htdjcR

KTVN Meteorologist Jeff Martinez says strong showers will continue to move through central California and the Sierra, with chain controls up for I-80 over Donner Pass.

The bulk of the moisture is moving a little further to our south, so places like Mammoth Lakes and our southern Sierra, will see heavy snow by this afternoon in the higher elevations.

Showers will begin to spill over into our valleys this afternoon with an isolated thunderstorm possible as well. Our storm starts to move out of here by this evening, with partly sunny skies by Thursday.

You can stay up to date on weather in our area with our KTVN Storm Watch weather app.

The app gives you forecast information, like radar, storm tracking and more for any location in the country, all in the palm of your hand. You can download it for free for your iPhone, iPad, or Android smartphone. Just search KTVN in the iTunes or Google Play Store.