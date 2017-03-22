Nevada Moves to Join 11 Other States in Popular Vote Effort - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Moves to Join 11 Other States in Popular Vote Effort

A national effort to elect United States presidents by popular vote is finding support in the Democrat-controlled Nevada Legislature.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2n574MV) 11 states have already signed on. They account for 30% of all Electoral College votes.

America's founders designed the winner-take-all system in part to ensure a voice for rural regions.

Proponents of Assembly Bill 274 say making every vote count equally would enfranchise voters in states that are not political battlegrounds like Nevada.

Republican Sen. Ira Hansen of Sparks pointed out at a Tuesday hearing the state's elevated status has benefited Nevada to a tune of $55 million last election.

Five of the nation's 45 presidents, including Donald Trump, have won the White House without the popular vote.

Sixteen Democratic lawmakers support the proposal.

