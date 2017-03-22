White House Distances President Trump From Manafort After AP Rep - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

White House Distances President Trump From Manafort After AP Report

The White House is distancing itself from former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, saying his secret work for a Russian billionaire detailed in an Associated Press report happened during "the last decade."
    
White House press secretary Sean Spicer says nothing in Wednesday's AP report references any action by the president, the White House or any Trump administration official.
    
Spicer says Trump was not aware of Manafort's clients from the past decade and there are "no suggestions" Manafort did anything improper.
    
Spicer also says former presidential rival Hillary Clinton had her own Russia ties. He says Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta sat on the board of a Russian-based energy company and Hillary Clinton was "the face of a failed Russia reset policy."

Manafort wrote a 2005 strategy plan that he said "can greatly benefit the Putin Government." At the time, U.S.-Russia relations under Republican President George W. Bush were growing worse.
    
Manafort's arrangement was with Russian aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska, a close Putin ally. Manafort signed a $10 million annual contract beginning in 2006 and maintained a business relationship until at least 2009. The work was described in interviews with people familiar with it and confidential business records obtained by the AP.
    
Manafort confirmed to the AP that he worked for Deripaska but said the work was being unfairly cast as inappropriate.

