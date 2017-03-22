Power Outage Affecting More Than 1,000 in Spanish Springs Area - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Power Outage Affecting More Than 1,000 in Spanish Springs Area

Posted:

More than 1,200 NV Energy Customers are without power in the Spanish Springs area. 

The outage was first reported at 9:30 p.m.

NV Energy says the outage was caused by an equipment issue. 

NV Energy's Outage Center reports power should be restored by 12:15 a.m.

