NDOT Launches Redesigned Website - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NDOT Launches Redesigned Website

Posted: Updated:

From The Nevada Department of Transportation:

CARSON CITY, Nev. –The Nevada Department of Transportation this week launched a newly-redesigned nevadadot.com website providing quicker and easier access to Nevada road information.

Redesigned with a more modern navigation, the site offers six quick link buttons giving viewers instant access to traveler, business, NDOT road project, highway stormwater preservation and commercial vehicle information. Additionally, a new “safe and connected” link quickly takes users to information about traffic safety and alternate transportation modes from walking and bicycling to Nevada freight, aviation and rail information. 

The new site continues to offer up-to-the minute road conditions, live video camera feeds for major freeways, road weather reports, public involvement and job opportunities, Nevada maps, as well as business items from road use permits to information on contracting with NDOT, including electronic bid submissions for contractors wishing to bid on state transportation projects.

Frequent web visitors are encouraged to clear website caches and update any bookmarks to the nevadadot.com site for easier access to the new site.

NDOT’s website was last redesigned in 2011. The recent design is aimed at improving convenience and speed for the more than two million page visits the site receives every year. The new site is also anticipated to lower costs with reduced web site administration and hosting.

NDOT also continues to offer road condition information by dialing 511 or logging onto www.nvroads.com.

And, as NDOT begins celebrating their centennial anniversary, the department encourages the public to visit the new www.nevadadot.com/100 webpage showcasing photo galleries and an electronic history book of the first 100 years of state transportation.

From The Nevada Department of Transportation.

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • City of Reno Explores Revisions to Adult Business Ordinances

    City of Reno Explores Revisions to Adult Business Ordinances

    Friday, June 23 2017 2:41 AM EDT2017-06-23 06:41:41 GMT

    The City of Reno is exploring changes to a city municipal code related to adult businesses. It will host a stakeholder meeting to gather feedback on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

    More >>

    The City of Reno is exploring changes to a city municipal code related to adult businesses. It will host a stakeholder meeting to gather feedback on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

    More >>

  • Squaw Valley Extends Operating Hours for Skiing and Riding

    Squaw Valley Extends Operating Hours for Skiing and Riding

    Friday, June 23 2017 2:21 AM EDT2017-06-23 06:21:06 GMT

    Squaw Valley extends their operating hours for skiing and riding this season. 

    More >>

    Squaw Valley extends their operating hours for skiing and riding this season. 

    More >>

  • Aces Grab Walk-Off Win Over Tacoma

    Aces Grab Walk-Off Win Over Tacoma

    Friday, June 23 2017 2:18 AM EDT2017-06-23 06:18:33 GMT
    The Reno Aces walked off with a 4-3 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers in game one Thursday night after a wild two-run comeback in the ninth inning. With one out, after Ketel Marte tied the game with a RBI double, Oswaldo Arcia scorched a line drive that directly ricocheted off of the glove of center fielder Leonys Martin to plate the winning run. Braden Shipley tossed his seventh quality start but did not receive a decision in the contest after the Nevada alum tossed six and two-third ...More >>
    The Reno Aces walked off with a 4-3 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers in game one Thursday night after a wild two-run comeback in the ninth inning. With one out, after Ketel Marte tied the game with a RBI double, Oswaldo Arcia scorched a line drive that directly ricocheted off of the glove of center fielder Leonys Martin to plate the winning run. Braden Shipley tossed his seventh quality start but did not receive a decision in the contest after the Nevada alum tossed six and two-third ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.