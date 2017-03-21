Parents, Lawmakers Want Anti-Bullying Law at Private Schools - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Parents, Lawmakers Want Anti-Bullying Law at Private Schools

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Private schools in Nevada would have to actively work to end bullying on campus and online under a bill lawmakers are considering.
    
State law already directs public school districts to train faculty in protecting students from physical, emotional and mental abuse.
    
It mandates teachers, coaches and other school staff to report bullying to their principal the same day they see it.
    
Principals must immediately attempt to stop it, or face disciplinary action from the district superintendent.
    
Senate Bill 225 would extend those laws to private schools and clarify they already apply to charter schools.
    
Parents argued at a Tuesday hearing kids face serious physical and verbal abuse from their peers at all schools and the anti-bullying law should not be limited to public campuses.
    
Fourteen Democratic lawmakers are sponsoring the bill.

