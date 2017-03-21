Parents, Lawmakers Want Anti-Bullying Law at Private Schools

The City of Reno is exploring changes to a city municipal code related to adult businesses. It will host a stakeholder meeting to gather feedback on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.More >>
Squaw Valley extends their operating hours for skiing and riding this season.More >>
River flows are high on the Walker River, with water coming right up to the back door of these homes.More >>
The latest unemployment numbers for Nevada are out, and they illustrate the problem companies are having here…and that is finding enough workers.More >>
A brush fire near the Hunter Creek area near Caughlin Ranch in west Reno is about 35% contained. After an evaluation, officials have returned the burned area estimate to the 250 acres that was previously reported. The fire has not grown.More >>
A Reno doctor accused of writing illegal painkiller prescriptions that killed a man is scheduled to appear in court on Friday on several updated charges.More >>
Update: Washoe County HASTY located a body of a woman in the Truckee River late Thursday night about two miles east of Crystal Peak Park. It is not confirmed if this is the woman who went missing on Wednesday and they are waiting for identification from the Medical Examiner.More >>
Home prices in the Reno-Sparks area just hit new highs, continuing an upward trend well past the affordable level for most families.More >>
