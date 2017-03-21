Nevada Falls at San Francisco 7-1

Nevada Release

The University of Nevada (5-16) baseball team scored a run in the top of the ninth inning to avoid a shutout in a 7-1 nonconference loss at San Francisco (12-9) on Tuesday afternoon at Benedetti Diamond. The Wolf Pack return to Mountain West play hosting Air Force for a three-game conference this weekend at Peccole Park. First pitch on Friday is set for 4 p.m.

USF scored in the first, second, fourth and seventh innings to take a commanding 7-0 lead over the Pack. With two down in the top of the ninth inning Nevada got three consecutive singles from Otis Stadium, Jeff Lunardelli and the third was an RBI single from Chase Grant to get the Pack on the scoreboard.

Freshman Ryan Anderson (0-1) was tagged with the loss allowing four runs on six hits in two innings on the mound. Anderson struck out three batters in his outing. Benji Post (3-0) earned the win tossing two shutout innings.

Tyler Flores and Grant Fennell both went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Pack. Grant drove in the Pack’s run.