Nevada Lawmakers Propose to Remove Slow Drivers from Fast Lane

On Monday, Assemblymen Chris Edwards and John Ellison introduced AB 334 in the Nevada legislature. The bill would prohibit slower vehicles from traveling in the far left lane of the highway.

Under the existing Nevada law, a slow driver who's impeding traffic is required to drive in the far right lane of the highway. The bill proposes that if a driver in the fast lane on the highway knows he or she is traveling slower than the car coming up behind them, then the slower car would be required to get over.

On Tuesday, Democrats in the Assembly were unable to comment on the bill because they were still sifting through the proposed information. However, Assembly Minority Leader, Paul Anderson, says the republicans are pushing for this bill to make it to the senate floor.

“We have other state's that have done it so I think we have a lot of examples to look at," says Anderson.

Anderson says this bill should pass because of the safety concerns that exist when a large truck or vehicle not driving with the flow of traffic is in a lane that's intended for passing.

"A lot of it is when you have a slower driver in a lane that's meant to be the passing lane; certainly a fast car coming up on a slower car can cause a collision," says Anderson.

The bill suggests that a first offense would result in a $50 fee, $100 for a second offense and $250 for a third. Exceptions would be made for drivers traveling in hazardous or extreme weather conditions.

"We'll get some advice from law enforcement and the department of transportation to better understand how to word it correctly so people both understand the law as well as is the law being clear on the books as well,” says Anderson.