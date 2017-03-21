Governor Sandoval Vetoes Automatic Voter Registration Initiative

A brush fire near the Hunter Creek area near Caughlin Ranch in west Reno is about 35% contained. After an evaluation, officials have returned the burned area estimate to the 250 acres that was previously reported. The fire has not grown.More >>
Update: Washoe County HASTY located a body of a woman in the Truckee River late Thursday night about two miles east of Crystal Peak Park. It is not confirmed if this is the woman who went missing on Wednesday and they are waiting for identification from the Medical Examiner.More >>
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for volunteers to become involved and assist their Citizen Patrol.More >>
California's attorney general is blocking state-funded travel to Texas and three other states in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year.More >>
The coroner's office in Nevada's Clark County has confirmed that the excessive heat affecting the area has contributed to the deaths of four people since Saturday.More >>
The latest unemployment numbers for Nevada are out, and they illustrate the problem companies are having here…and that is finding enough workers.More >>
A Reno doctor accused of writing illegal painkiller prescriptions that killed a man is scheduled to appear in court on Friday on several updated charges.More >>
Home prices in the Reno-Sparks area just hit new highs, continuing an upward trend well past the affordable level for most families.More >>
