Governor Sandoval Vetoes Automatic Voter Registration Initiative

Governor Sandoval signed his first veto of the 2017 legislative session on Tuesday.

Initiative Petition 1 (IP1) was also known as the Automatic Voter Registration Initiative. It would have required the Department of Motor Vehicles under certain circumstances to register a person to vote, or update a person's voter registration. In Governor Sandoval's letter, below, he explains it as transforming Nevada's current registration system "from an 'opt in' to an opt out' system."

You can read the full text of IP1 online.

The initiative passed the Assembly with 27 votes in February and passed the Senate with 12 votes earlier this month.

Sandoval announced the veto on March 21st.

In a letter announcing the veto, Sandoval says that "Nevadans have many other opportunities to apply to register to vote outside of the DMV." However he also wrote that he is aware that Nevada voters will address this debate again in the 2018 general election and that they may "overturn this veto at the ballot box." Ultimately saying, in part, that "the decision to mandate compulsory application for voter registration by the government is better left with the public.' You may read more on Sandoval's decision in the letter below.