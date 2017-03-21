Alcohol Compliance Check From St. Patrick’s Day.

From Reno Police Department:

Reno, NV - On Friday, March 17, 2017, members of the Regional Street Enforcement Team conducted an underage alcohol compliance check during St. Patrick’s Day. The operation was conducted in partnership with Join Together Northern Nevada (JTNN), a non-profit community organization.

During the operation, two volunteers, 18-20 years old, were used to check nine businesses in Reno. The volunteer minors were served alcohol at four of these locations and at two locations the volunteer minors got past the door attendants. In each instance the volunteers provided their actual state issued identification, if they were asked for it, clearly identifying them as underage patrons.

Businesses that passed and did not serve alcohol to underage volunteers:

The Alibi Lounge – 125 Casazza Drive The Wonder Bar – 1195 S. Wells Avenue Lucke’s Saloon – 1455 S. Wells Avenue Ceole Irish Pub – 538 S. Virginia Street Rapscallion Restaurant – 1555 S. Wells Avenue

Businesses that served alcohol to underage volunteers and were cited:

Peppermill Casino/Edge Nightclub – 2707 S. Virginia Street Ryan’s Saloon – 924 S. Wells Avenue Filthy McNasty’s – 1718 Holcomb Avenue PJ & Company – 1590 S. Wells Avenue

It is the goal of the Regional Street Enforcement Team and JTNN to create a fun and safe environment for all ages, while ensuring only subjects who are over the age of 21 are served alcohol. The Regional Street Enforcement Team and JTNN would like to thank the businesses who successfully passed the compliance operation for their diligence and ensuring underage minors were not served alcohol.

The Regional Street Enforcement team is comprised of Detectives from the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department and the University of Nevada Police Department.

Anyone having information regarding the sales of alcohol to underage minors is encouraged to contact the Regional Street Enforcement Team at 334-3065, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword - SW