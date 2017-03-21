Reindeer Lodge Buried Under Snow - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reindeer Lodge Buried Under Snow

Posted: Updated:

The Reindeer Lodge off Mt. Rose Highway is buried under several feet of snow.

A viewer sent us the above video showing that the lodge seems to have sustained some damage this winter due to heavy snow fall.

Channel 2 News spoke with the owner of the property, Gary Schmidt, who says the building has sustained some damage to the roof, but they do plan on repairing the building. The extent of the damage has not yet been fully assessed.

The Reindeer Lodge is closed at this time. For the past several years it has closed during the winter months, opening only for special events during the spring, summer, and fall.

There is no set date for when they will open this year.

Video courtesy Dominic Adams.

