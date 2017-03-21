Washoe County DA: Man Found Guilty for Possession of Stolen Property

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a man has been found guilty for possession of stolen property.

The DA's Office says that 35-year-old Chris Kelly (aka Chris Kelley) was found guilty on one count of Possession of Stolen Property on Wednesday, March 15.

Reno Police Officers say that on September 9, 2016, they were called to a casino in downtown Reno to investigate a suspicious person who was loitering around the hotel rooms. Officials say he was seen putting newspaper in door locks attempting to disable the locking mechanism. Officers say that when they arrived, Kelly was identified as the suspicious person and when he was questioned, Kelly led officers to a room with luggage that he claimed was his.

Authorities say Kelly was not registered to the room and one of the pieces of luggage contained women’s clothing and jewelry that had been stolen from a guest of the casino. Police say Kelly was arrested and charged.

Authorities say this charge carries a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison, and sentencing for Kelly is set for May 3, 2017 in District Court.