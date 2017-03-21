Hawaii Seeks to Extend Injunction Blocking Trump Travel Ban - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Hawaii Seeks to Extend Injunction Blocking Trump Travel Ban

Attorneys representing Hawaii in the state's challenge to President Donald Trump's travel ban are asking a federal judge to extend his temporary restraining order blocking the ban or turn it into a preliminary injunction.
    
U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson halted key portions of Trump's executive order before it went into effect last week. He's instructing Hawaii to file its preliminary injunction motion on Tuesday morning. The government will have until Friday to oppose the motion.
    
Watson is setting a hearing for March 29.
    
A Department of Justice spokeswoman declined to comment on whether the government still plans to appeal the Hawaii ruling.
    
The government is appealing a ruling from a federal judge in Maryland that also blocked the ban from taking effect.

