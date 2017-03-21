Catholic Charities Gets $10,000 Donation to Help Area Families

Catholic Charities announced Tuesday that it received a $10,000 ‘milk money’ donation to help less fortunate families in our area.

LP Insurance Services along with Mountain West Agency Services presented a $10,000 check to the non-profit on Tuesday morning. Additionally, 1,000 bottles of milk were donated and served to families during lunchtime following the check presentation.

This program serves an average of 550 free meals each day, 6 days a week and relies solely on donations to be able to operate.

“In my 26 years serving on the Board of Directors of Catholic Charities, St. Vincent’s Dining Room has consistently been our community’s leading provider of meals for homeless and distressed families and individuals,” said Nick Rossi, President and Sales Executive for LP Insurance Services, Inc. “When we asked how we could help, they had only one request: milk. Currently, all they are able to provide is lemonade at meals.”

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from Nick Rossi and his team at LP Insurance, CopperPoint and Sand Hill Dairy. It’s partnerships like these that make our community better and allow us to find solutions to problems like poverty and homelessness. I know that the people we serve will greatly benefit from the generosity of these amazing companies,” said Ray Trevino, Director of St. Vincent’s Dining Room.

“We are pleased to be able to support the St. Vincent’s Dining Room and the great things LP Insurance Services is doing in the community. This type of donation underscores CopperPoint Insurance Companies’ longstanding tradition of community support in the regions where we provide workers compensation insurance,” said Marc Schmittlein, President & CEO, CopperPoint Insurance Companies. (Mountain West Agency Services is a subsidiary)

To learn more about Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada & The St. Vincent's Programs, go to ccsnn.org.