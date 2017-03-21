Reno Man Found Guilty of DUI After Hitting Girl on Bicycle - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Man Found Guilty of DUI After Hitting Girl on Bicycle

Jose Lugo-Gutierrez Jose Lugo-Gutierrez

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that a Reno man was found guilty of DUI after hitting an 11-year-old girl riding her bicycle in front of her home. 

Jose Lugo-Gutierrez was found guilty last Thursday on one count of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Controlled or Prohibited Substance, Causing Substantial Bodily Harm and one count of Duty to Stop at Scene of Accident Involving injury in Washoe County District Court. 

The charges against Lugo-Gutierrez stemmed from an August 26, 2016 pedestrian crash investigated by the Reno Police Department. RPD officers say they determined that Lugo-Gutierrez was driving drunk when he sped through a South Kietzke Lane trailer park and hit an 11 year old girl who was riding her bike in front of her home. 

Authorities say the child’s father witnessed the accident and, moments earlier, had yelled at Lugo-Gutierrez to slow down. 

The girl was transported to the hospital and treated for a concussion, abrasions and bruising. 

Authorities say Lugo-Gutierrez initially fled the scene, but was quickly located and arrested. 

At trial, prosecutors say Deputy District Attorney Peg Samples presented evidence proving Lugo-Gutierrez’s blood alcohol level was .210 at the time of the crash. 

The conviction carries a possibly prison term of up to 40 years and sentencing is set for May 3, 2017 in Washoe County District Court.    

(The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office contributed to this report.)

