State Projects Nevada Population Topping 3 Million in 2018 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

State Projects Nevada Population Topping 3 Million in 2018

Posted: Updated:

Nevada is adding people at a pace that should push the statewide population over 3 million by next year, but the growth is less the result of new residents moving in and more due to families staying and having children.
    
That's according to a new report from Nevada State Demographer Jeff Hardcastle.
    
He said Tuesday the Silver State today has more than 2.9 million residents, with almost 75% of them living in Clark County and the Las Vegas area.
    
Statewide, the Nevada population increased by almost 56,000 last year.
    
More than 47,800 or nearly 86% of the increase was in Clark County.
    
Hardscatle says that as of 2015, more than 19% of the state population was foreign-born, and more than half of them aren't U.S. citizens.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.