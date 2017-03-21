State Projects Nevada Population Topping 3 Million in 2018

Nevada is adding people at a pace that should push the statewide population over 3 million by next year, but the growth is less the result of new residents moving in and more due to families staying and having children.



That's according to a new report from Nevada State Demographer Jeff Hardcastle.



He said Tuesday the Silver State today has more than 2.9 million residents, with almost 75% of them living in Clark County and the Las Vegas area.



Statewide, the Nevada population increased by almost 56,000 last year.



More than 47,800 or nearly 86% of the increase was in Clark County.



Hardscatle says that as of 2015, more than 19% of the state population was foreign-born, and more than half of them aren't U.S. citizens.

