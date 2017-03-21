NDOT Announces I-80/West McCarran Lane, Roadside Shoulder Closures

From the Nevada Department of Transportationn:

Lane and ramp closures will continue this week on Interstate 80 and McCarran Boulevard west of Reno as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs roadside drainage ditches and culverts.

The following lane and roadway shoulder closures will take place:

Mon., March 20-Fri., March 24: Intermittent ramp and roadside shoulder closures will take place near the I-80/west McCarran Boulevard interchange. One lane will also be closed in both directions of McCarran Boulevard between Mae Anne Avenue and Sky Mountain Drive. The work, to clean roadside culverts and drainage inlets, will take place between approximately 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Thurs., March 23: Eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane in the Verdi area for repairs to roadside drainage ditches between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The interstate experienced damage during winter storms. NDOT and contractor Q&D Construction continue repairs to roadside drainages. Additional single, intermittent lane closures may occur in future weeks while crews continue flood-related pothole and roadside shoulder repairs.

In 2018, NDOT is scheduled to resurface I-80 between Keystone Avenue and the state line to provide a safer and smoother roadway surface and reduce additional potholing in coming years.

