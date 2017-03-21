Gorsuch Says During Confirmation Hearing 'No Man' Above Law

Judge Neil Gorsuch says no one is above the law when pressed about President Donald Trump and national security issues.



Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy asked Gorsuch if the president has the right to authorize torture if it violates laws passed by Congress.



Gorsuch said "no man is above the law."



On the campaign trail, Trump spoke emphatically about toughening the U.S. approach to fighting the Islamic State group. He said he would authorize waterboarding and a "hell of a lot worse."

Meanwhile, Gorsuch says no one knows how he'd rule if President Donald Trump's immigration ban comes before the Supreme Court.



Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy asked Gorsuch in his confirmation hearing Tuesday about a congressman who said Trump should assure Gorsuch is on the court to uphold the travel and immigration ban.



"A lot of people say a lot of silly things," Gorsuch said. "I am not going to say anything here that would give anybody any idea how I'd rule on any case."



Courts have blocked two different versions of Trump's orders to freeze immigration by refugees and citizens of some predominantly Muslim nations.

And - Gorsuch says he can't comment on whether former Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland was treated fairly.



Gorsuch is Trump's nominee to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Garland was originally nominated for the seat by former President Obama, but he was blocked by Senate Republicans who said the next president should make the pick.



Gorsuch declared that he "can't get involved in politics," in response to a question from Sen. Leahy. The nominee added that it would be "imprudent" for him to discuss political disputes.



Many Democrats are still furious that Republicans blocked Garland, and several have mentioned his failed nomination in their statements and questioning.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)