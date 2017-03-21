Sharron Angle Announces She's Running for House of Reps. Race in 2018

Sharron Angle has announced she’s running for the U.S. House of Representatives race for Nevada Congressional District 2 in 2018.

The CD2 district covers most of Northern Nevada, including Reno, Carson City and Elko.

In a statement Angle says, “Trump proved that America wants Constitutional, free-market conservatism. The reality is the President can lead, but he cannot do it alone. In Congress, we contend with the unpredictable Republicans who support, or do not support, what the American people mandated on Election Day. Two years ago here in Nevada, Republicans ignored the same mandates when they had the majority in both houses of the Legislature and the Governor. The voter’s reaction to Republican betrayal, flipped both houses from red to blue. Republicans in DC could lose this golden opportunity and sadly, the biggest beneficiaries will be the “establishment” and “crony capitalism.” America is closely divided with Nevada on the front lines of this ideological battle. I hope Nevadan’s support my desire for courageous leadership. That’s why I’m announcing my campaign for U.S. Congress (CD2) in 2018.”

Currently, Republican Rep. Mark Amodei holds the CD2 seat, since 2011.

Angle lost two previous attempts for Senate, including a race against Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid in 2010.

Angle touts a far-right platform and says on her website she believes America should refuse to accept refugees for national security reasons.

She also seeks to cut corporate taxes and strip Congress of the power to set income taxes.

(The Associated Press also contributed to this report.)