TSA Banning Most Electronics in Carry-On Bags From 8 Nations

The U.S. government is ordering passengers on nonstop, U.S.-bound flights from eight mostly Middle Eastern and North African countries to pack electronic devices other than cellphones in their checked baggage.

Electronics such as laptops and tablets will be banned from carry-on luggage on those flights.

U.S. officials say airlines have 96 hours to implement the security order or face being barred from flying to the U.S.

The carriers are Royal Jordanian, Egypt Air, Turkish Airline, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Kuwait Airways, royal Air Marac, Qatar Airways, Emirates and Etihad Airways. Royal Jordanian told CBS News that it has implemented the new directive. However, CBS News producers in Egypt and Turkey report that neither Turkish Air or Egypt Air have received official confirmation of the ban.

The airports serve Cairo; Amman, Jordan; Kuwait City; Casablanca, Morocco; Doha, Qatar; Riyadah and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia; Istanbul; and Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

No U.S. carriers fly nonstop to the U.S. from those airports.

The ban affects an estimated 50 flights a day.

Britain's government has also banned electronic devices in the carry-on bags of passengers traveling to the U.K. from six countries, following closely on a similar ban imposed by the United States.



The government says in a statement that Prime Minister Theresa May chaired a meeting on aviation security earlier Tuesday in which it was agreed that new aviation security measures on all inbound direct flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.



The statement says that Britain has been in touch with the Americans to fully understand their position.



Under the new arrangements, passengers on the flights "will not be allowed to take any phones, laptops or tablets larger than a normal sized mobile or smart phone," into the cabin.

(The Associated Press, and CBS News contributed to this report.)