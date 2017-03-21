TSA Banning Most Electronics in Carry-On Bags From 8 Nations

U.S. government officials say grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park region are no longer threatened, and that they will lift protections that have been in place for more than 40 years.More >>
San Francisco city supervisors unanimously approved a measure that bans the sale of flavored nicotine-laced liquid used in electronic cigarettes and flavored tobacco products, saying nicotine masked in cotton candy, banana cream, mint and other flavors entices kids into a lifetime of addiction.More >>
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter are in the Reno area this week to help raise awareness about The Carter Center.More >>
President Donald Trump says he "did not make" and doesn't have any recordings of his private conversations with James Comey - his fired FBI director.More >>
Crews say a lightning-sparked wildfire burning near Nixon is nearly 5,300 acres and is 100% contained.More >>
The latest unemployment numbers for Nevada are out, and they illustrate the problem companies are having here…and that is finding enough workers.More >>
Home prices in the Reno-Sparks area just hit new highs, continuing an upward trend well past the affordable level for most families.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a rafter who last seen in the Truckee River on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
While it’s still uncertain, 10 days is all that remains before recreational marijuana sales could begin in the City of Reno.More >>
If you planned on buying recreational marijuana on July 1st you may have to wait a little longer. That temporary ban on licenses will stay in place.More >>
