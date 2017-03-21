Nevada Assembly Passes Equal Rights Amendment

Nevada is moving one step closer to joining 35 other states that approved the Equal Rights Amendment decades ago.

Members of the Assembly voted 28-14 Monday to advance the 45-year-old congressional proposal.

It sought to amend the U.S. Constitution to say men and women are equal under the law, but fell three states shy of ratification at its 1982 deadline.

Proponents argue Nevada is long overdue to recognize women's equality, even symbolically.

Opponents say they're concerned it could disrupt family and military culture.

All Democrats plus one independent woman and two Republican women have voted in favor of the measure.

Senate Joint Resolution 2 moves back to the Senate for a final vote.

It would not need Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval's signature, though he has said he supports it.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)