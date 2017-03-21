Bighorns Top Legends on Monday Night

The Reno Bighorns (17-27) defeated the Texas Legends (23-22) 136-126 Monday night at the Reno Events Center.

Sacramento Kings Affiliate Player Isaiah Cousins led the Bighorns with a near triple-double totaling 32 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists while Will Davis notched 30 points and seven rebounds. Kendall Marshall logged his ninth double-double of the season scoring 18 points, grabbing eight rebounds and adding 13 assists on the Monday night contest.

Pierre Jackson paced the Legends with 28 points and seven rebounds while J.J. Avila recorded a double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bighorns took control of the game early going on an 11-5 run to lead the Legends at the 8:25 mark. Texas would get within three points at the mid-way point of the quarter before the Bighorns opened up their lead to as many as 11 on three separate occasions to hold a 29-18 lead going into the second quarter.

The Bighorns kept Legends at bay with a double digit lead until Andre Dawkins sunk a triple to trigger a 17-8 run to cut the deficit to four with 3:28 to play in the first half. The Bighorns regained momentum going on a 17-5 run to hold an 11-point cushion heading into the locker room at the half.

The Legends cut the deficit to eight coming out of the break before Reno erupted outscoring the Legends 44-36 in the third quarter. The Bighorns had a 20 point lead after a three from Hearn at the mid-way point of the third quarter before expanding their lead to 24. Cousins scored 18 of his 32 points in the third quarter.

Taking a 25 point lead early in the fourth quarter, Reno never let the Legends cut the deficit to single digits over the final 12 minutes.

The Bighorns will next travel to Wilmington, Delaware to face the 87ers on Wednesday, Mar. 22 at 8 a.m. PST.

Reno Bighorns Press Release