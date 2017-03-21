Reno Fire Department Trains in Paramedic Services

Whether it be an earthquake, a heavy snow load or anything else causing a building to collapse, the Reno Fire Department is always prepared.

The Reno Fire Department is currently conducting nightly training skills for its entire crew. Beginning just last year, though, the department is not only acting as a rescue crew, but also as a paramedic service.

Three crews at a time, the first-responders train primarily in two scenarios. Firefighter and Paramedic, Nathan Goins describes the first scenario as a situation where a victim is trapped in a pile of rubble. They have to extricate that victim, while pretending he has a broken leg, treat them and give them pain medications. They then carry the victim out of the rubble while continuing to treat them, medically, if needed. This includes advanced life support (ALS) skills such as: CPR, administering oxygen or narcotics or even cardiac medication.

This brings us to the second scenario. Goins describes the next training situation as saving someone who is trapped under a concrete block. They have to lift the block strategically, remove them, then treat them for a crush injury. The main focus is treating victims with emergency medical services, just as paramedics do, as sometimes a matter of just minutes can mean the difference between life or death for some victims. Goins describes a shocking situation that makes ALS training, vital, "When somebody has part of their body crushed for an extended period of time, when you relieve that pressure, it puts toxins into their heart so if you don't have proper medication to treat that, they can die."

He told us the crews have openly welcomed their new training, and have all done pretty well at it. Monday concluded training for this set of crews, but the rest of the department will complete training through the rest of the month.