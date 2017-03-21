Reno Fire Department Trains in Paramedic Services

Summer skiing and snowboarding starts June 22nd at Mammoth Mountain.More >>
With the record-breaking temperatures Northern Nevada saw this week, REMSA is warning the public to stay safe while you're out enjoying the summer sun. Last week alone, REMSA responded to 16 heat illness calls. They told us this number is significantly above average for them at this time of year.
Rick Perry clarified on Wednesday about remarks he made on Tuesday in front of a House Subcommittee about possible nuclear waste in Nevada.
Silver and blue dominated the stands as crowds demonstrated school spirit for Wolf Pack Night. There was a two-way tie for first place in bareback bronc riding with Wyatt Bloom from Bend, OR and Mason Clements from Mullen, UT both scoring an 83.5. This is great news for Clements, who was looking to redeem himself after a zero-score last night. Shorty Garrett from Eagle Butte, SD also found redemption from a zero-score by snagging the top spot with a 78 in saddle bronc.
The latest unemployment numbers for Nevada are out, and they illustrate the problem companies are having here…and that is finding enough workers.
Home prices in the Reno-Sparks area just hit new highs, continuing an upward trend well past the affordable level for most families.
The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two people killed north of Reno near Stead Blvd. early Monday morning.
While it's still uncertain, 10 days is all that remains before recreational marijuana sales could begin in the City of Reno.
