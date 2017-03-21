Legislation Proposed to Discourage Sanctuary Cities in Nevada

The national debate over local governments' role in immigration enforcement is playing out right here in the Silver State.

A Republican bill introduced today would prohibit city and county officials from discouraging law enforcement agencies from implementing federal immigration laws.

Senator Michael Roberson's senate bill 333 would require the state attorney general to investigate any complaint where a local government refused to detain people living in the country illegally.

The senate minority leader's proposal follows a white house initiative cracking down on so-called sanctuary cities.

Nevada Democrats are backing senate bill 223, which would prohibit local officers from rounding up immigrants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.