Deputies Identify Victims in Southern Douglas County Shooting - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Deputies Identify Victims in Southern Douglas County Shooting

Posted: Updated:

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people involved in a shooting in Topaz Ranch Estates in southern Douglas County on Monday night.

Officers received a report of two gunshot victims at 1205 Slate Road in Topaz Ranch Estates just before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival to the residence deputies located 50-year-old Michael Dixon with a life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported by air ambulance to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno where he is currently receiving treatment.  

Deputies say a woman was also located with a serious gunshot wound. 60-year-old Cathy Clark was also transported to Renown Regional Medical Center for treatment. 

Deputies say the duo were residents of the home, but their relationship remains unclear at this time. They say it's also unknown who the shooter was in the incident.

Deputies initially reported that Dixon was deceased, but have since clarified Dixon's status.

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.