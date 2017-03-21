Deputies Identify Victims in Southern Douglas County Shooting

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people involved in a shooting in Topaz Ranch Estates in southern Douglas County on Monday night.

Officers received a report of two gunshot victims at 1205 Slate Road in Topaz Ranch Estates just before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival to the residence deputies located 50-year-old Michael Dixon with a life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported by air ambulance to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno where he is currently receiving treatment.

Deputies say a woman was also located with a serious gunshot wound. 60-year-old Cathy Clark was also transported to Renown Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies say the duo were residents of the home, but their relationship remains unclear at this time. They say it's also unknown who the shooter was in the incident.

Deputies initially reported that Dixon was deceased, but have since clarified Dixon's status.

The investigation remains ongoing.