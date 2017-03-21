Nevada Lawmakers Propose Elimination of Plastic Bags - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Lawmakers Propose Elimination of Plastic Bags

Democratic lawmakers are proposing eliminating plastic bags from checkout counters across Nevada within five years.
    
Legislation introduced Monday would require grocery stores, restaurants and other retailers to tax customers 10 cents per plastic bag from July through 2021.
    
The state would use the fees for "cleaning up the environment."
    
Assembly Bill 344 would ban stores from providing customers with plastic bags beginning in 2022.
    
State health officials would conduct inspections and fine non-compliant businesses up to $500.
    
Assemblywomen Sandra Jauregui and Heidi Swank along with Senator Tick Segerblom, all of Las Vegas, are leading the proposal in the Democrat-controlled Legislature.
    
Non-biodegradable plastic bags are banned in California and Hawaii. Metropolitan areas that have imposed bans include New York, Seattle, Austin, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

  Washoe County Sheriff Searching for Missing Rafter

    Thursday, June 22 2017 9:06 AM EDT2017-06-22 13:06:18 GMT

    Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a missing rafter. 

  Summer Skiing And Snowboarding Starts At Mammoth Mountain

    Thursday, June 22 2017 8:48 AM EDT2017-06-22 12:48:58 GMT

    Summer skiing and snowboarding starts June 22nd at Mammoth Mountain.

  Staying Safe in Extreme Heat

    Thursday, June 22 2017 2:39 AM EDT2017-06-22 06:39:25 GMT

    With the record-breaking temperatures Northern Nevada saw this week, REMSA is warning the public to stay safe while you're out enjoying the summer sun.  Last week alone, REMSA responded to 16 heat illness calls. They told us this number is significantly above average for them at this time of year.

