Washoe County Libraries Offer Food for Fines in April

Washoe County has announced that Food for Fines Is Back from April 1 - April 30, 2017 where you can help feed the hungry while you take care of your overdue fines.

From Washoe County:

Yes, Spring is finally here! From April 1 - 30, library patrons can support efforts to combat hunger in our community by bringing cans or boxes of non-perishable food to the library in lieu of overdue fines. Food barrels will be available at all Washoe County Library locations, and donated food will be delivered to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada (donations at the Incline Village Library will support Project MANA).

Library users are asked to bring one non-perishable food item for each overdue item or fine (food cannot be exchanged for lost or damaged library materials). “Everyone is welcome to participate in this collaborative spring food drive,” according to Library Director Jeff Scott. “With the help of the community, Washoe County Library System’s previous spring food drive events have been hugely successful, and we are pleased to continue to offer this opportunity.”

Certain food items are most needed: canned meats, fish and peanut butter; boxed macaroni & cheese and pasta meals; powdered milk, baby formula and baby food; complete meals in a can such as stew, chili, ravioli, or hearty soups; canned fruits, juices, and vegetables; and dry cereal, oatmeal, rice, and pasta.

For more information about library hours, services, and programs, please visit us online at www.washoecountylibrary.us