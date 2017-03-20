The Worst is Over: Fernley Water/Sewer Rate Hikes

With the record-breaking temperatures Northern Nevada saw this week, REMSA is warning the public to stay safe while you're out enjoying the summer sun. Last week alone, REMSA responded to 16 heat illness calls. They told us this number is significantly above average for them at this time of year.More >>
With the record-breaking temperatures Northern Nevada saw this week, REMSA is warning the public to stay safe while you're out enjoying the summer sun. Last week alone, REMSA responded to 16 heat illness calls. They told us this number is significantly above average for them at this time of year.More >>
Rick Perry clarified on Wednesday about remarks he made on Tuesday in front of a House Subcommittee about possible nuclear waste in Nevada.More >>
Rick Perry clarified on Wednesday about remarks he made on Tuesday in front of a House Subcommittee about possible nuclear waste in Nevada.More >>
Silver and blue dominated the stands as crowds demonstrated school spirit for Wolf Pack Night. There was a two-way tie for first place in bareback bronc riding with Wyatt Bloom from Bend, OR and Mason Clements from Mullen, UT both scoring an 83.5. This is great news for Clements, who was looking to redeem himself after a zero-score last night. Shorty Garrett from Eagle Butte, SD also found redemption from a zero-score by snagging the top spot with a 78 in saddle bronc.More >>
Silver and blue dominated the stands as crowds demonstrated school spirit for Wolf Pack Night. There was a two-way tie for first place in bareback bronc riding with Wyatt Bloom from Bend, OR and Mason Clements from Mullen, UT both scoring an 83.5. This is great news for Clements, who was looking to redeem himself after a zero-score last night. Shorty Garrett from Eagle Butte, SD also found redemption from a zero-score by snagging the top spot with a 78 in saddle bronc.More >>
The City of Reno re-installed sculptures at the Wells Avenue roundabout on Wednesday that were previously damaged by cars.More >>
The City of Reno re-installed sculptures at the Wells Avenue roundabout on Wednesday that were previously damaged by cars.More >>
Home prices in the Reno-Sparks area just hit new highs, continuing an upward trend well past the affordable level for most families.More >>
Home prices in the Reno-Sparks area just hit new highs, continuing an upward trend well past the affordable level for most families.More >>
If you planned on buying recreational marijuana on July 1st you may have to wait a little longer. That temporary ban on licenses will stay in place.More >>
If you planned on buying recreational marijuana on July 1st you may have to wait a little longer. That temporary ban on licenses will stay in place.More >>
The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two people killed north of Reno near Stead Blvd. early Monday morning.More >>
The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two people killed north of Reno near Stead Blvd. early Monday morning.More >>
The latest unemployment numbers for Nevada are out, and they illustrate the problem companies are having here…and that is finding enough workers.More >>
The latest unemployment numbers for Nevada are out, and they illustrate the problem companies are having here…and that is finding enough workers.More >>
Thinking of getting your kid the wildly popular fidget spinner? A consumer watchdog group is warning parents to think again.More >>
Thinking of getting your kid the wildly popular fidget spinner? A consumer watchdog group is warning parents to think again.More >>
The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) says that an inmate died on Monday in Carson City.More >>
The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) says that an inmate died on Monday in Carson City.More >>