President Trump Meets with Iraq's Prime Minister

By VIVIAN SALAMA

Associated Press



WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is welcoming Iraq's prime minister to the White House for their first meeting since Trump assumed office.



Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi posed for photos in the White House driveway and the Oval Office before the pair commenced bilateral meetings.



Al-Abadi's visit comes as Trump prepares to host a 68-nation meeting geared toward advancing the fight against the Islamic State group.



Trump campaigned on a promise to dramatically ramp up the assault on IS and has vowed to eradicate "radical Islamic terrorism."



But the extent of Trump's commitment to helping war-torn Iraq remains to be seen amid significant proposed budget cuts for the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

