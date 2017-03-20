Northern Nevada HOPES Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary

It was one year ago this month that Northern Nevada HOPES opened its doors in downtown Reno. The community health center prides itself in being a one-stop-shop in health care, and serving all patients regardless of a person's ability to pay.

"They've been the lifeline and the rescue that I've needed. They pulled me out of a very dark tunnel, when nobody else would reach in for me at all,” client Maria Musa tells us.

Before getting treatment and support through HOPES, Maria was experiencing homelessness and struggling with addiction. She says she’s a “pound puppy” - a “rescue” she clarifies with a smile. Maria says it's the compassionate staff at HOPES that has made all the difference.

From help getting a bicycle for transportation to physical and mental health care, the case managers work with patients to treat the whole person. "Somebody's constantly involved, somebody's there and you have that...nobody is gonna turn their head and not listen to you," says Maria.

"We can really make changes in people's lives when we offer services that focus on how to get people employed, how to get people behavioral health services, how to get people drug treatment," says Sharon Chamberlain, the CEO at Northern Nevada HOPES.

And this integrated model of health care is offered to anyone in the community, regardless of a person's ability to pay. Hundreds are served every month, almost 9,000 in the past year.

“One year ago we moved into this beautiful, new 38,000 square foot building and we just continue to see more and more people in the community access services here,” explains Chamberlain.

These are patients that no longer have to go to the ER just to see a doctor. There are x-ray and lab services at HOPES, plus an entire wing dedicated solely to pediatrics.

"Vaccines are a big issue and trying to stay healthy, making sure they are hitting their milestones, all of that is important to check regularly,” says physician assistant Radhika Siddharthan.

The HOPES building in downtown Reno was designed to support continued growth and that's what the health care center plans to do as it begins year two of service.

Maria is their number one fan; "HOPES is everything it means, it's hope and it's helps."

Northern Nevada HOPES is located at 580 W. 5th Street in Reno.

https://www.nnhopes.org/