Nevada Prisons Report Deaths of 2 Inmates in Separate Cases

Lake Tahoe Community College broke ground Wednesday on the Lisa Maloff University Center.More >>
Lake Tahoe Community College broke ground Wednesday on the Lisa Maloff University Center.More >>
The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) says an inmate died Monday at the correctional facility in Carson City.More >>
The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) says an inmate died Monday at the correctional facility in Carson City.More >>
The latest unemployment numbers for Nevada are out, and they illustrate the problem companies are having here…and that is finding enough workers.More >>
The latest unemployment numbers for Nevada are out, and they illustrate the problem companies are having here…and that is finding enough workers.More >>
Crews say a lightning-sparked wildfire burning near Nixon is nearly 5,300 acres and is 90% contained.More >>
Crews say a lightning-sparked wildfire burning near Nixon is nearly 5,300 acres and is 90% contained.More >>
A lightning-sparked wildfire northwest of Jiggs in Elko County has grown to 4,060 acres. The Red Springs Fire is 15% contained.More >>
A lightning-sparked wildfire northwest of Jiggs in Elko County has grown to 4,060 acres. The Red Springs Fire is 15% contained.More >>
If you planned on buying recreational marijuana on July 1st you may have to wait a little longer. That temporary ban on licenses will stay in place.More >>
If you planned on buying recreational marijuana on July 1st you may have to wait a little longer. That temporary ban on licenses will stay in place.More >>
The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two people killed north of Reno near Stead Blvd. early Monday morning.More >>
The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two people killed north of Reno near Stead Blvd. early Monday morning.More >>
Thinking of getting your kid the wildly popular fidget spinner? A consumer watchdog group is warning parents to think again.More >>
Thinking of getting your kid the wildly popular fidget spinner? A consumer watchdog group is warning parents to think again.More >>
The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) says that an inmate died on Monday in Carson City.More >>
The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) says that an inmate died on Monday in Carson City.More >>
A Carson City District judge has granted a preliminary injunction for alcohol distributors to be the only recreational marijuana distributors in the State of Nevada.More >>
A Carson City District judge has granted a preliminary injunction for alcohol distributors to be the only recreational marijuana distributors in the State of Nevada.More >>