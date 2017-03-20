Nevada Prisons Report Deaths of 2 Inmates in Separate Cases - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Prisons Report Deaths of 2 Inmates in Separate Cases

Posted: Updated:
Robert Gonzales Robert Gonzales
Reynoldo Duquesne Reynoldo Duquesne

Prison officials are reporting the deaths of two Nevada inmates in separate cases, including one man imprisoned since 2008 and a 78-year-old man who had been serving 12 years to life for murder.
    
The Nevada Department of Corrections said Monday that Reynoldo Duquesne died Wednesday in the medical unit at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City. An autopsy was scheduled.
    
Duquesne was 67 and had been sentenced in Las Vegas to 8-to-20 years for attempted murder.
    
Prison officials say they haven't been able to find any family members.
    
Robert Gonzales died Sunday at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center after being transferred from the medical facility at Northern Nevada Correctional Center.
    
Gonzales had been sentenced in 1986 in Carson City following his murder conviction.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.