Nevada Prisons Report Deaths of 2 Inmates in Separate Cases

Prison officials are reporting the deaths of two Nevada inmates in separate cases, including one man imprisoned since 2008 and a 78-year-old man who had been serving 12 years to life for murder.



The Nevada Department of Corrections said Monday that Reynoldo Duquesne died Wednesday in the medical unit at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City. An autopsy was scheduled.



Duquesne was 67 and had been sentenced in Las Vegas to 8-to-20 years for attempted murder.



Prison officials say they haven't been able to find any family members.



Robert Gonzales died Sunday at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center after being transferred from the medical facility at Northern Nevada Correctional Center.



Gonzales had been sentenced in 1986 in Carson City following his murder conviction.

