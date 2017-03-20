Burglary Suspect Arrested After 5 Hour Standoff With Reno Police

One man is in custody for a residential burglary after a 5 hour standoff in Reno on Monday afternoon.

Reno Police were called to the 6000 block of Starfire Lane in Reno around 11 a.m. after a resident found the door to his garage had been kicked.

Officers say that when they responded, the suspect was still inside and they set up a perimeter around the home.

Information was received that the suspect was possibly armed with a handgun. Due to the possibility the suspect was barricaded inside of the residence and armed, Reno Police SWAT and negotiators responded to assist.

Sgt. Craig Titterington said, "SWAT and negotiators were contacted and responded to the scene to take over the tactical portion of the call."

Authorities say that after a lengthy negotiation, the suspect surrendered just after 4 pm.

Upon exiting the residence, 23 year-old Matthew Sarabia was taken into custody. He was subsequently transported to the Washoe County Sheriffs Office Jail where he was booked on the charges of Burglary and Obstructing and Resisting Officers.

