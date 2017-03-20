Washoe County to End Free Water Sampling in North Valleys - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County to End Free Water Sampling in North Valleys

Posted: Updated:

From Washoe County: 

The Washoe County Health District Free Water Testing Program is ending Thursday, March 23, 2017. Any North Valleys private well owner who wishes to have their well water tested for the presence of bacterial contamination must have their samples submitted to the Nevada State Laboratory by 3:00PM on Thursday, March 23, 2017. 

“Based on the laboratory data received and the low numbers of samples returned to the Nevada State Laboratory for analysis from the residential well testing program, we’re ending this sampling program,“ said Washoe County Environmental Health Services Director, Bob Sack. “As damage assessments of residential properties begin, the Health District will work on a case by case basis with individual well owners.” 

Interested persons can learn more about the Washoe County Health District Environmental Health Services response to mitigation at www.washoecounty.us/health, follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/wchdehs or call 775-328-2430 for the latest information regarding flood response activities.

