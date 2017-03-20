Injured Hiker Rescued From Bonsai Rock Near Lake Tahoe

Washoe County Office HASTY Team members say they rescued an injured hiker near Bonsai Rock at Lake Tahoe early Monday morning.

Authorities say the man, along with a woman parked near State Route 28, and hiked down to the water, got lost and that’s when the man experienced health problems.

They say the woman hiked back up the roadway alone, when a driver stopped to help and called police.

Sheriff’s Office volunteers eventually rescued the man, and he was transported to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

Authorities say the couple is from out of state.