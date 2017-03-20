James Comey Says FBI Investigating Possible Russia Interference

FBI Director James Comey is publicly confirming for the first time that the FBI is investigating Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, including any potential coordination between Trump campaign associates and Russia's government.



Comey is testifying before Congress. He says he's authorized by the Justice Department to make the disclosure. Typically, the FBI does not discuss or even confirm the existence of ongoing investigations.



Comey says the probe is part of the FBI's counter-intelligence mission. He says the investigation includes the nature of any links between individuals associated with Trump's campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between Russia's efforts and the campaign.



Comey says the investigation will also look at whether crimes were committed. He says he can't provide details about the investigation.

National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers says the intelligence community stands behind its January assessment that it is highly confident Russia interfered in the 2016 election with the goal of electing Donald Trump.



Rogers said that his agency is working to provide Congress the material it needs to investigate the intelligence agencies' findings.



Rogers was testifying before the House intelligence committee alongside Comey.



They said they have no evidence or intelligence that Russian cyber actors changed vote tallies in key states during last year's presidential election. Both said they had no evidence that any vote tallies were changed in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida, North Carolina or Ohio.

Trump is accusing Democrats of fabricating allegations of election interference against Russia and creating more "fake news." This morning, he tweeted, "The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!"

A separate tweet referenced James Clapper, the director of national intelligence under President Barack Obama, who has said that Trump's allegation that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower is false. "James Clapper and others stated there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it."



Trump also tweeted that the "real story" is the leaking of classified information.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the House intelligence committee says there was no physical wiretap on Trump Tower, but it's possible that "other surveillance activities" were used against President Donald Trump and his associates.



Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is speaking at the opening of the committee's first public hearing on Russia's interference in the 2016 election. He says the committee has seen no evidence to date that officials from any campaign conspired with Russian agents, but will continue to investigate that question.



He also says the committee will investigate who has been leaking classified information about investigations into Russia's interference.



Nunes says he hopes the committee's hearings will result in a "definitive report" on Russia's involvement in the presidential election.

