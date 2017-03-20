TMFPD to Host Informational Meeting for Additional Volunteers

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is gearing up for a busy year ahead, and they need your help.

Not only are volunteers needed to help combat the upcoming fire season, but local communities still need help recovering from an unprecedented winter season. As a result, the TMFPD is hosting an informational meeting for anyone who is interested in becoming a volunteer for the district. The meeting will be held on Monday, March 20th at 6 P.M. at the TMFPD Administrative Offices, located at 10001 East 9th St., Reno, NV 89502, Building D, 2nd floor.

The district currently has 60 volunteers on hand and is looking to add an additional 40 volunteers.

Volunteers would be able to choose what type of duty they want to help with, ranging from logistical support to emergency medical services to structural fire-fighting.

Officials told us current volunteers range in age from their early 20's to their 70's. Chief Charles Moore tells us this is also a great way to get your foot in the door if you're looking for a career in fire-fighting, as most of his career staff (and even Moore, himself) started out as volunteers!