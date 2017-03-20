NCAA Tournament: Regional Semifinal Scores

Here are the scores for the NCAA Regional Semifinals that occurred on Thursday, March 23:

CBS:

Oregon 69, Michigan 68

Kansas 98, Purdue 66

TBS:

Gonzaga 61, West Virginia 58

Xavier 73, Arizona 71

Here are the scores for the NCAA Regional Semifinals that occurred on Friday, March 24:

CBS:

North Carolina 92, Butler 80

Kentucky 86, UCLA 75

TBS: