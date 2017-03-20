NCAA Tournament: Regional Semifinal Scores

The Forest Service says a lightning-sparked wildfire burning north of Bordertown is nearly 170 acres and 50% contained.More >>
NV Energy reports that around 750 residents in Lovelock were without power Tuesday night and 200 customers are still without power.More >>
Fire officials say the brush fire burning east of Fallon that started on a farm is now contained.More >>
Lake Tahoe Community College broke ground Tuesday on the Lisa Maloff University Center.More >>
Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) says metro area unemployment rates varied on a month-over-month basis, but decreased year over year in May.More >>
The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two people killed north of Reno near Stead Blvd. early Monday morning.More >>
Police say they are investigating a shooting that one person dead, and two others injured Sunday night in Reno.More >>
A Carson City District judge has granted a preliminary injunction for alcohol distributors to be the only recreational marijuana distributors in the State of Nevada.More >>
The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) says that an inmate died on Monday in Carson City.More >>
Sparks Police say they have arrested a Fernley man in connection with a hit & run crash on Spice Island Drive early Monday afternoon.More >>
