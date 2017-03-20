NCAA Tournament: Regional Semifinal Scores - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NCAA Tournament: Regional Semifinal Scores

Posted: Updated:

Here are the scores for the NCAA Regional Semifinals that occurred on Thursday, March 23:

CBS:

  • Oregon 69, Michigan 68
  • Kansas 98, Purdue 66

TBS:

  • Gonzaga 61, West Virginia 58
  • Xavier 73, Arizona 71

Here are the scores for the NCAA Regional Semifinals that occurred on Friday, March 24:

CBS:

  • North Carolina 92, Butler 80
  • Kentucky 86, UCLA 75

TBS:

  • South Carolina  70, Baylor 50
  • Florida 84, Wisconsin 83, OT
