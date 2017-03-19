1 Hospitalized After Vehicle Rollover in Silver Springs

Energy Secretary Rick Perry says he would like to see interim storage happen at sites around the country-- while the department works to complete the permanent Yucca Mountain project.More >>
Energy Secretary Rick Perry says he would like to see interim storage happen at sites around the country-- while the department works to complete the permanent Yucca Mountain project.More >>
A man is dead after being shot in the head in Reno Thursday night.More >>
A man is dead after being shot in the head in Reno Thursday night.More >>
A Carson City District judge has granted a preliminary injunction for alcohol distributors to be the only recreational marijuana distributors in the State of Nevada.More >>
A Carson City District judge has granted a preliminary injunction for alcohol distributors to be the only recreational marijuana distributors in the State of Nevada.More >>
A parole hearing is set for July 20th for O.J. Simpson. If his parole is granted, he could be released from Nevada prison this October.More >>
A parole hearing is set for July 20th for O.J. Simpson. If his parole is granted, he could be released from Nevada prison this October.More >>
Police say they are investigating a shooting that one person dead, and two others injured Sunday night in Reno.More >>
Police say they are investigating a shooting that one person dead, and two others injured Sunday night in Reno.More >>
Sparks Police say they have arrested a Fernley man in connection with a hit & run crash on Spice Island Drive early Monday afternoon.More >>
Sparks Police say they have arrested a Fernley man in connection with a hit & run crash on Spice Island Drive early Monday afternoon.More >>
The Forest Service says a lightning-sparked wildfire burning north of Bordertown is nearly 170 acres and 25% contained.More >>
The Forest Service says a lightning-sparked wildfire burning north of Bordertown is nearly 170 acres and 25% contained.More >>
Police are reporting an injury crash on the I-80 west off-ramp at Keystone Avenue in Reno. Police are closing streets in area near Keystone and the freeway.More >>
Police are reporting an injury crash on the I-80 west off-ramp at Keystone Avenue in Reno.More >>
The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two people killed north of Reno near Stead Blvd. early Monday morning.More >>
The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two people killed north of Reno near Stead Blvd. early Monday morning.More >>
We visit the new Biomat USA center in Sparks, that's now looking for plasma donors…and offering cash.More >>
We visit the new Biomat USA center in Sparks, that's now looking for plasma donors…and offering cash.More >>