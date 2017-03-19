1 Hospitalized After Vehicle Rollover in Silver Springs

One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle rollover on US 50A Sunday morning.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash, near Damon's Curve in Silver Springs around 10 a.m.

3 occupants were in the car, including two children.

The driver of the vehicle was ejected and sustained major injuries, they were transported to hospital. It is unknown if the 2 children suffered from injuries.

US 50A was shut down for nearly an hour, but reopened around 11 a.m.