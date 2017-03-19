Elko County Committee Approves Plan to Upgrade 911 System

ELKO, Nev. (AP) - An Elko County committee tasked with planning how the county can launch an enhanced 911 system has approved its master plan.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2n9p0rH ) that the Elko County Enhanced 911 Board approved its five-year master plan on Thursday, just one day after exceeding its $200,000 fundraising goal.

The master plan still needs approval from the County Commission.

The county is planning to upgrade its 911 system over the course of five years. The $200,000 will go toward start-up costs before the county begins collecting a surcharge on phone bills. The commissioners already approved the surcharge is September.

Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.