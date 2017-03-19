Elko County Committee Approves Plan to Upgrade 911 System - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Elko County Committee Approves Plan to Upgrade 911 System

Posted: Updated:

ELKO, Nev. (AP) - An Elko County committee tasked with planning how the county can launch an enhanced 911 system has approved its master plan.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2n9p0rH ) that the Elko County Enhanced 911 Board approved its five-year master plan on Thursday, just one day after exceeding its $200,000 fundraising goal.

The master plan still needs approval from the County Commission.

The county is planning to upgrade its 911 system over the course of five years. The $200,000 will go toward start-up costs before the county begins collecting a surcharge on phone bills. The commissioners already approved the surcharge is September.

Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.