Nevada Rally Falls Short Against SJSU

The University of Nevada (5-14, 2-6 MW) baseball team scored four times in the top of the ninth inning to close within a run, but the rally fell short as the Wolf Pack lost a one-run game to San José State (8-9, 4-4 MW) 7-6 on Saturday afternoon at Municipal Stadium. The Pack lost 6-5 in 12 innings on Friday night in the first game of the three-game series. The final game is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

The loss dropped the Pack to 5-14 on the season and 2-6 in conference play. The Spartans moved to 8-9 overall and evened their MW record at 4-4.

SJSU scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and Nevada would try and play catchup the rest of the day and ultimately would come up a short in the 7-6 loss. Three of the runs were unearned because of a Pack error to start the inning.

The Pack got an RBI double from first baseman Grant Fennell in the second inning that scored designated hitter Jed Sprague, who had walked to get on the scoreboard. Sprague scored Nevada’s second run after walking in the sixth inning, scoring on pinch hitter Keaton Smith’s RBI single.

The Spartans answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth and the advantage was back to five runs, 7-2.

In the ninth, eight Pack hitters came to the plate and four scored and one runner was stranded at second base when the game ended. Cole Krzmarzick, Fennell and Smith each had an RBI in the big inning.

Pack junior Mark Nowaczeski (1-2) suffered the loss allowing six runs, three earned in five innings on the mound. Matt Brown (2-2) got the win for SJSU giving up two runs in six innings of action and allowed two runs. Hilario Tovar (1) earned the save tossing a scoreless inning.

Fennell (3-for-3, RBI) was a perfect at the plate collecting three hits and drove in two. Jordan Pearce (2-for-4, R) and Mike Echavia (2-for-5, R) added two hits apiece and each scored a run. Smith along with Fennell had two RBI.

Shane Timmons (1-for-4, R, 2RBI) and Jack Veasey (1-for-4, 2RBI) each drove in two for the Spartans.

