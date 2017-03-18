Nevada Taxpayers Not on Hook for Proposed Name Change For Airport

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Taxpayers will not be picking up the bill if supporters are successful in getting the Las Vegas airport renamed for the former U.S. senator.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2nNUsJr ) that an amendment to the bill seeking to rename McCarran International Airport as Harry Reid International Airport says any cost of the name change will come from private donors.

The Senate Government Affairs Committee is slated to hear the bill looking to rename the airport on Friday. The hearing could be contentious, since Reid's Senate tenure polarized Nevada voters.

Reid was first elected to the U.S. House in 1982. He served two terms before being elected to the Senate. He retired in January.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

