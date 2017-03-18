Nevada Supreme Court Upholds State Minimum Wage Amendment

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - The Nevada Supreme Court says the state minimum wage law doesn't violate federal law and isn't unconstitutionally vague.

Justices unanimously decided Thursday to uphold a voter-approved amendment to the state constitution that guarantees a base wage to Nevada workers.

The court says federal regulations don't override the state constitution, and the amendment doesn't promote arbitrary or discriminatory enforcement.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2n7oBWT ) that Western Cab Co. challenged the constitutionality in a wage dispute with some if its drivers.

The court found employers have enough notice about benefits they must provide to qualify to offer a lower wage in return for offering health insurance.

Voters approved the constitutional amendments in 2004 and 2006.

The minimum wage is currently $7.25 if an employer provides health care, and $8.25 if not.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

