Nevada Supreme Court Upholds State Minimum Wage Amendment

North Valleys High School will move to the 3A classification in all sports, while Wooster football will return to the 4A beginning in 2018/19 school year. Those two decisions were made at the NIAA board meeting on Monday.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval laid out his budget proposal during his final State of the State Address, in January. Six months later, almost all of those requests have the legislature's approval, and his signature on them.More >>
Crews say a 141-acre brush fire burning south of the Boomtown Casino is 50% contained. There are no closures on Interstate 80.More >>
Sparks Police say a motorcyclist was injured after the rider was hit by a truck dropping off sandbags on Spice Island Drive early Monday afternoon.More >>
Police say two men are dead after being shot near Stead Boulevard early Monday morning.More >>
Police say they are investigating a shooting that one person dead, and two others injured Sunday night in Reno.More >>
An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. Otto Warmbier was 22.More >>
A Fernley man was killed Saturday after rolling his vehicle down a hill and onto a train track.More >>
