Nevada Democrats Seek Changes in Teacher Evaluations - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Democrats Seek Changes in Teacher Evaluations

Posted: Updated:

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers are proposing student achievement weigh less on how the state judges teacher performance.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2nwXm9h ) Democrats want to change the evaluations for the fourth time in four legislative sessions.

Principals are largely responsible for evaluating Nevada teachers through observation.

A contentious smaller portion is based on student test scores and improvement. That currently accounts for 20 percent of a teacher's annual assessment. It will increase to 40 percent next year.

Assembly Bill 320 would allow state officials to entirely remove student data from the equation. If included, it could count for no more than 20 percent.

Assembly Bill 312 would automatically give teachers with extra-large classes the highest-possible marks in seven areas ranging from assigning appropriate tasks to ensuring a supportive classroom environment.

The legislation was introduced Friday.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • NIAA Realigns a Pair of Area High Schools for 2018/19 School Year

    NIAA Realigns a Pair of Area High Schools for 2018/19 School Year

    Monday, June 19 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-06-20 00:16:06 GMT

    North Valleys High School will move to the 3A classification in all sports, while Wooster football will return to the 4A beginning in 2018/19 school year. Those two decisions were made at the NIAA board meeting on Monday. 

    More >>

    North Valleys High School will move to the 3A classification in all sports, while Wooster football will return to the 4A beginning in 2018/19 school year. Those two decisions were made at the NIAA board meeting on Monday. 

    More >>

  • Lawmakers Approve Most of Sandoval's Requests

    Monday, June 19 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-06-19 23:46:45 GMT

    Governor Brian Sandoval laid out his budget proposal during his final State of the State Address, in January.  Six months later, almost all of those requests have the legislature's approval, and his signature on them. 

    More >>

    Governor Brian Sandoval laid out his budget proposal during his final State of the State Address, in January.  Six months later, almost all of those requests have the legislature's approval, and his signature on them. 

    More >>

  • Crews Say Garson Fire Started by Target Shooters; 50% Contained

    Crews Say Garson Fire Started by Target Shooters; 50% Contained

    Monday, June 19 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-06-19 23:12:39 GMT

    Crews say a 141-acre brush fire burning south of the Boomtown Casino is 50% contained. There are no closures on Interstate 80.

    More >>

    Crews say a 141-acre brush fire burning south of the Boomtown Casino is 50% contained. There are no closures on Interstate 80.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.