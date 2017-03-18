Nevada Democrats Seek Changes in Teacher Evaluations

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers are proposing student achievement weigh less on how the state judges teacher performance.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2nwXm9h ) Democrats want to change the evaluations for the fourth time in four legislative sessions.

Principals are largely responsible for evaluating Nevada teachers through observation.

A contentious smaller portion is based on student test scores and improvement. That currently accounts for 20 percent of a teacher's annual assessment. It will increase to 40 percent next year.

Assembly Bill 320 would allow state officials to entirely remove student data from the equation. If included, it could count for no more than 20 percent.

Assembly Bill 312 would automatically give teachers with extra-large classes the highest-possible marks in seven areas ranging from assigning appropriate tasks to ensuring a supportive classroom environment.

The legislation was introduced Friday.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

