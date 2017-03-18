NCAA Tournament: Second Round Schedule and Results for Saturday and Sunday

Father’s Day Sunday at the Reno Rodeo wasn’t one to forget with daytime events including Kids Day and the Special Kids’ Rodeo and a heartwarming presentation during the NV Energy “Power of Good” Night when the Reno Rodeo Foundation awarded two worthy families with $20,000 each as part of the Reno Rodeo Wish program.More >>
A shooting in at the Vista Point Apartments left one person dead Sunday night.
The heat has arrived in the southwest and temperatures will continue to climb in the days to come. We also have a chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon, especially in the Sierra. High temperatures will be in the upper 90's Monday and triple digits Tuesday. Past Tuesday, temperatures will still be hot with highs at least in the mid 90's.
A Fernley man was killed Saturday after rolling his vehicle down a hill and onto a train track.
