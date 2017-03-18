NCAA Tournament: Second Round Schedule and Results for Saturday and Sunday

NCAA Tournament: Second Round Schedule and Results for Saturday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Here are the Second Round results for the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 18:

CBS:

  • (4) West Virginia 83, (5) Notre Dame 71
  • (8) Wisconsin 65, (1) Villanova 62
  • (1) Gonzaga 79, (8) Northwestern 73
  • (2) Arizona 69, (7) St. Mary's 60

TNT

  • (11) Xavier 91, (3) Florida State 66
  • (4) Florida 65, (5) Virginia 39

TBS

  • (4) Butler 74, (12) Middle Tennessee 65
  • (4) Purdue 80, (5) Iowa State 76

Here are the Second Round results for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19:

CBS:

  • (7) Michigan 73, (2) Louisville 69
  • (2) Kentucky 65, (10) Wichita State 62
  • (1) Kansas vs. (9) Michigan State 70

truTV

  • (3) Baylor 82, (11) USC 78

TNT

  • (1) North Carolina 72, (8) Arkansas 65
  • (7) South Carolina 88, (2) Duke 81

TBS

  • (3) Oregon 75, (11) Rhode Island 72
  • (3) UCLA 79, (6) Cincinnati 67

