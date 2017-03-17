Pumping Floodwater into Swan Lake - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Pumping Floodwater into Swan Lake

By Elizabeth Olveda
On Friday, crews began pumping floodwater out of neighborhoods and roadways, into Swan Lake. 

Approximately 100 acre feet of water was being pumped out of the flooded Palace Drive area on Friday. Pumping this residual flood water was only possible as a short-term solution after the HESCO barrier was built. This allows for crews to pump water out of affected areas, into the lake, where it will stay put now because the barrier is in place. 

About 4,500 gallons of water per minute are flowing through the pumps which go across the Lemmon Drive roadway, and drain into the lake. Friday morning, the water was initially so deep that divers had to come out to find the storm drain's end and cap it

The process is a trial and error method as the entire situation is unprecedented, but officials have high hopes. One main point of concern, however, is next week's forecasted rain fall.

Pumps will be in effect with crews on site, 24 hours a day for efficiency. Once the HESCO barrier is completed around the lake, there will be about five or six main pumping stations overall.

For the homes that the HESCO barrier cannot protect, there will be sand bags placed around those homes in case water levels do rise again.

