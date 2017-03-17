Suspect Named in Toddler Death Investigation, Taken Into Custody - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Suspect Named in Toddler Death Investigation, Taken Into Custody for Possession of Pipe Bomb

Posted: Updated:

The Carson City Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into the death of a two-year-old girl that occurred Friday, March 17th.

Carson City Sheriff’s Deputies and Fire/Paramedics responded to the 100 block of Manzanita Terrace in North Carson City on the report of an unresponsive infant that had fallen. 

When officers arrived, the girl was being administered CPR by her caretaker, Eric Buhl. Fire/Paramedic crews treated the patient and rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy was performed on Saturday, and the findings of the Medical Examiner are pending.

Sheriff’s Detectives completed searches of a residence at Yukon Court and released it back to the residents early Saturday afternoon.

During the search of the Manzanita Terrace home on Friday evening, Detectives located a “pipe bomb” in the bedroom of 26-year-old Eric Buhl. When Buhl was confronted with the discovery, authorities say he confirmed that the bomb was live. The Tahoe Douglas Bomb Squad was dispatched to render the area safe; the “pipe bomb” was disabled just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Buhl was taken into custody and charged with Possession of an Explosive Device (Felony), and Child Endangerment (Gross Misdemeanor). 

Eric Buhl was also named as a suspect in the death of two-year-old Coahuyana Hernandez. His bail is set at $250,000.

The investigation into the death of Coahuyana Hernandez is on-going.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.